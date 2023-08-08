Minister Edwin Tong has angioplasty, stent put in after ‘severely blocked’ artery found

SINGAPORE - Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Marine Parade GRC MP Edwin Tong underwent a medical procedure on Tuesday to fix a blocked coronary artery, a major artery that supplies blood to the heart.

In a Facebook post, Mr Tong, 53, said he had an angiogram – a scan that shows blood flow through the arteries and veins – on Tuesday morning before undergoing an angioplasty on his left anterior descending artery, which was then stented to restore blood flow.

An angioplasty uses a balloon to unclog a narrowed or blocked artery, which is then followed by the permanent insertion of the stent – a short wire mesh tube – to allow for better blood flow.

Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Law, added that his doctors had discovered the artery to be severely blocked during a routine health check.

“I am neither diabetic nor a smoker, have maintained pretty good cholesterol levels and (am) definitely not sedentary when it comes to daily activities and exercise,” he added.

“So it was quite a shock for me to find out about the extent of the blockage and the risks which it put me under.”

Expressing his gratitude to his doctors and the nursing team for looking after him brilliantly, Mr Tong said he will now recuperate, take things a little slower, and work from home as much as possible before getting back to his usual routine.