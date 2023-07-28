Workers’ Party MP Faisal Manap discharged from hospital after cardiac condition, now on medical leave

SINGAPORE – Aljunied GRC MP and Workers’ Party (WP) vice-chairman Faisal Manap has been discharged from the hospital, the party said on Facebook on Friday.

It announced on Tuesday that Mr Faisal, 48, was hospitalised on Monday night for a cardiac condition and was in the intensive care unit.

“Mr Faisal is now recuperating at home and will be placed on medical leave,” the WP said on Friday.

“His family is thankful for the many prayers, concerns and well-wishes expressed by volunteers, friends and the general public.”

Mr Faisal has been an Aljunied GRC MP since 2011.

His constituency duties and activities in Kaki Bukit will continue to be covered by his fellow Aljunied GRC MPs – Ms Sylvia Lim, Mr Gerald Giam and Mr Pritam Singh – along with other volunteers and senior party members.