MP Liang Eng Hwa meets residents before start of treatment for nose cancer

SINGAPORE - The Meet-the-People Session (MPS) at Bukit Panjang SMC carried on as usual with MP Liang Eng Hwa on Monday night, five days after he announced he would be undergoing treatment for nose cancer.

By 8pm, at least 15 residents had arrived at the People’s Action Party (PAP) Bukit Panjang branch office at Block 110 Gangsa Road, some of whom were surprised to see their MP there.

“We thought he wouldn’t be here since he is not well,” said Mr Ku Soon Ming, 57, a taxi driver who has lived in the constituency for 10 years.

Mr Liang, 59, said in a Facebook post last Wednesday that he had been diagnosed with early-stage nasopharyngeal cancer and would have to undergo daily radiotherapy treatments in the next seven weeks.

He had consulted an ear, nose and throat doctor after experiencing muffled hearing in his left ear for months.

On Monday, he told The Straits Times that his treatment would start on Tuesday, but said he hoped to continue his weekly sessions with residents.

“If the side effects are not too bad, and I’m not too tired, I will still want to come for the MPS. I’ll do what I can. It’s a commitment to my residents,” he added.

He reiterated, however, that he and his team have made arrangements to ensure that residents would be served if he has to take time off as a result of his health.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Mr Edward Chia, who are MPs for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, have agreed to cover his duties in his absence, Mr Liang said.

Mr Chia confirmed in a Facebook post last Wednesday that he and Dr Balakrishnan would “step in during this period to ensure residents of Bukit Panjang are well taken care of”.

They will be available to meet residents during the weekly MPS if Mr Liang is unable to attend it, either via Zoom or physically. They will also cover for him at community events.

In addition, arrangements have been made so that the two MPs can also sign off on appeal letters, if necessary.

PAP Bukit Panjang branch secretary Louis Tay said: “We have had a trial run to make sure all the systems are in place.”

Mr Zulquarnain Zainal Rashid, 34, a volunteer with the branch, said that MPS and grassroots activities will continue as usual, and urged residents not to worry. The pre-school teacher added: “We will continue to do our best to serve the residents.”

Mr Ku, the resident, was at the MPS with his wife and son to return a mobility aid that Mr Liang had lent his son. Mr Ku said he was not worried that the MP would be away as there were contingency plans for residents.

“He should rest since his team will be here to help residents. We hope he will get well soon and continue to be our MP,” he said.

Mr Liang is the second MP diagnosed with nose cancer in recent years. In November 2021, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport as well as Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng was diagnosed with stage one nose cancer. He was given the all-clear in April 2022 following treatment.

Mr Liang said on Monday that he had spoken to Mr Baey, who is an MP for Tampines GRC, and felt “mentally prepared” for treatment. “He gave me confidence that I can overcome this,” he added.