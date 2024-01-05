The world’s next big carbon capture challenge is figuring out how to use it

NEW YORK – Carbon capture is having a moment.

Companies such as Chevron Corporation are building technology to capture carbon dioxide from smokestacks while others such as Microsoft Corporation are investing in startups working to yank the greenhouse gas out of the air directly.

Governments and climate activists are pressing companies to eliminate their emissions, but there’s doubt whether solar, wind and batteries can do so alone. The US, in particular, has focused on boosting carbon capture thanks to the Energy Department investing billions of dollars in the technology and attractive tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act for project developers. A growing array of science also shows the world will need to capture carbon at a fairly vast scale in the coming decades to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C.

Yet for all the momentum and growing need to decarbonise, the technology has drawn mounting opposition. The fossil fuel industry’s involvement, in particular, has raised the spectre that carbon capture could be used to prolong oil and gas extraction, endangering the climate rather than helping protect it. Costs, too, could limit its utility, and there are questions whether the technology can even be scaled up in the first place.

These tensions were front and centre at last year’s COP28 climate talks held in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, where the technology was a central pillar of the summit’s agreement. In the coming years, the world will have to decide whether carbon capture can be deployed responsibly – and what to do with the CO2.

When should carbon capture be used?

There are two main ways machines are used to capture carbon. So-called point source carbon capture and storage (CCS) grabs CO2 at the smokestack of sites such as industrial plants. Other technologies pull already-emitted CO2 out of the ambient air, a process called direct air capture (DAC).

Point source can be deployed at oil, gas and heavy industry facilities. But research shows that the use cases where that would be beneficial to the climate are fairly narrow.

“The real utility of carbon capture is addressing the hard-to-abate emissions that can’t be dealt with,” said Mr Ben Grove, carbon storage manager at the Clean Air Task Force, a climate research nonprofit.

One of those hard-to-abate sectors is cement, which accounts for about 8 per cent of global emissions. While parts of the cement-making process can be electrified, some of the CO2 emissions from production are “fundamental to the process,” said Dr Emily Grubert, an associate professor of sustainable energy policy at the University of Notre Dame.

Startups like Brimstone are working on cement decarbonisation, but most of the techniques to clean up cement are far from ready for mass commercialisation.

“Unless you come up with a replacement for cement or a vastly different formulation, there’s not a way around those emissions without using something like CCS,” Dr Grubert said.

Steelmaking is another industrial process with few immediate decarbonisation pathways. While startups and incumbents are looking at ways to produce the world’s most used metal without the emissions, the costs are great, and the industry needs to cut emissions rapidly.

In some cases, it may make more sense to retrofit a new steel plant with carbon capture technology rather than pursuing other avenues such as electrification, according to analysis from research provider BloombergNEF, which found that doing so could abate as much as 600 million tonnes of CO2 per year by mid-century.

Science shows that CCS largely shouldn’t be used when alternatives such as renewable energy are readily available. The oil and gas industry, though, is among the biggest backers of CCS, with companies looking to retrofit power plants and refineries with the technology. Doing so has proven challenging for the industry to date, but IRA tax incentives have created renewed interest. The industry sees it as a way to potentially continue pumping more oil and gas, including plans to use the captured CO2 to extract even more fossil fuels.

“Carbon capture will play a key part in helping all sectors of the global economy decarbonise, particularly those hard-to-abate areas where there are no easy routes available through electrification,” said Mr Michael Tholen, sustainability and policy director at Offshore Energies UK, which represents energy companies. “Here in the UK we are committed to accelerating its development across our closely integrated energy mix in support of the energy transition.”