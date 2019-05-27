Bangladeshi worker killed after being hit by forklift at construction site

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old man was killed after being hit by a forklift at a construction site on Sunday (May 26).

The Bangladeshi national was working at 1 Benoi Road when the accident occurred, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement on Monday.

Another worker was operating a forklift next to a slipway, a ramp used to launch a boat into the sea, when he lost control of the vehicle and drove it over the edge.

The forklift plunged into the slipway and hit the 30-year-old Bangladeshi worker, who was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The forklift driver and another worker who was standing near the forklift before the accident took place sustained minor injuries, MOM said.

The Straits Times understands that the accident had taken place after six workers had completed painting works on a vessel.

MOM said the occupier of the worksite is Asia-Pacific Shipyard, while the worker was employed by Chye Joo Marine.

The police were alerted to the accident at the construction site at 6.02pm.

A 43-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, and subsequently arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

He is believed to be the driver of the forklift.

The ministry and the police are investigating the incident and all work involving forklifts at the premises has been stopped.

In March, a 36-year-old Indian national died after he was struck by a sheet pile at a Sengkang construction site.

A 27-year-old Indian construction worker was killed at a worksite of the Changi East project, which includes Changi Airport Terminal 5, on Feb 22.

He was hit by a tipper truck at the industrial site, and a 32-year-old man was later arrested for causing death by a negligent act.