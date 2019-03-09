Indian worker dies after being struck by sheet pile at Sengkang construction site

SINGAPORE - A 36-year-old worker died after he was struck by a sheet pile at a Sengkang construction site on Saturday (March 9).

The Indian national was working at the Anchorvale Road site at the time, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement.

The Straits Times understands that he was carrying out piling works.

The police said they were alerted to an industrial accident at 327C Anchorvale Road at about 9am.

Police added that the worker was found motionless at the scene. He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

MOM said that the occupier of the work site is Ken-Pal, while the worker was employed by Harris Construction.

The ministry is investigating the incident and the police are investigating the unnatural death.