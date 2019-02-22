Foreign worker killed in tipper truck accident at Changi East worksite

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old foreign construction worker has been found dead following a worksite accident in Changi.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that it was informed of the fatal accident at a worksite at 31A Tanah Merah Coast Road on Friday (Feb 22).

"A 27-year-old Indian worker was on the left of a tipper truck at a T-junction, when the tipper truck made a left turn and knocked him down," the spokesman said.

In its statement, MOM said that this is the first fatal accident related to the Changi East project, which includes the construction of Changi Airport Terminal 5.

The ministry is currently investigating the accident and all operations involving tipper trucks have been stopped.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they responded to the accident at 8.50am on Friday, where a person was found dead at scene by paramedics.

The developer of the project is Changi Airport Group (CAG) and the occupier of the work site is Samsung-Koh Brothers Joint Venture.

The Indian worker was employed by Koh Brothers Building & Civil Engineering Contractor, a subsidiary of mainboard-listed Koh Brothers Group.

In 2015, the joint venture between Koh Brothers Group and Samsung C&T Corporation secured a $1.12 billion project from CAG for development works on three-runway operations at Changi Airport.

The three-runway system, which will become operational in the early 2020s, will allow Changi Airport to handle a growing number of flights.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a CAG spokesman confirmed the accident, saying: "We are sorry for the loss of life due to the accident this morning at the Changi East work site."

CAG is assisting the authorities in their investigations and working with the contracotr to provide assistance to the foreign worker's family, the spokesman said.

ST has contacted Samsung-Koh Brothers Joint Venture for more information.