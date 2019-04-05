Workplace death, major injury numbers for all companies to be published online

SINGAPORE - Rates of workplace deaths and major injuries for every company will be published online, in a move to hit errant companies where it hurts.

Clients, such as property developers, and workers will be able to compare employers' safety records in the portal, which is expected to be ready within the next two years.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will also share data on work injury compensation claims with insurers, so that they can adjust premiums according to a firm's safety record.

These are among the recommendations released on Friday (April 5) by a group comprising government, employer and union representatives, which was tasked with coming up with 10-year strategies to help Singapore become a global leader in workplace safety and health (WSH) practices.

Called the WSH 2028 Tripartite Strategies Committee, the group submitted its recommendations on Monday to the Government, which accepted them on Wednesday.

Committee chairman John Ng, who is vice president of the Singapore National Employers Federation, said at a press conference on Friday that a large part of the recommendations aim to transform business practices and mindsets on WSH.

"Some employers are still convinced that WSH is a cost. They practice WSH from a compliance mindset and choose to do the bare minimum or only when told by officers from the MOM.

"To be world leading, this misperception needs to change. Employers need to know how good WSH is good for business, and implement WSH practices because they truly care for their workers' safety and health," said Mr Ng, who is also chief executive of power generator YTL PowerSeraya.

Other recommendations include developing a WSH technology road map to identify emerging technologies which companies can use, and expanding the list of occupational diseases that must be reported to the MOM under the WSH Act.

Singapore aims to reduce its workplace fatality rate to less than one death per 100,000 workers before 2028, a target set by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 2017. Last year, the three-year average rate was 1.4 deaths per 100,000 workers.

The committee set out several other targets:

- Reduce workplace major injury rate to below 12 per 100,000 workers, down 30 per cent from a three-year average of 17.2 per 100,000 workers.

- Get three-quarters of workplaces to adopt upstream measures to remove noise and chemical hazards or isolate them from workers, up from the current 46 per cent.

- At least half of all employees should have access to employer-initiated health promotion activities.

- In high-risk industries, at least three quarters of employees should be covered by progressive practices reflecting the Vision Zero culture, up from about 60 per cent in 2017.

These targets are aimed at a sustained lowering of workplace injury rates, preventing occupational disease, promoting good health and boosting the adoption of the Vision Zero culture - the mindset that every accident is preventable.

Based on the committee's recommendations, the labour movement will also use collective agreements and other agreements with companies to institutionalise systems to report and learn from near-miss incidents, and set up WSH committees comprising workers and management.

The tripartite committee released preliminary recommendations last August, and also took in feedback from an international advisory panel of experts which regularly critiques Singapore's WSH standards, practices and regulatory regime.

The committee also sought views from close to 3,000 people, including local and foreign workers, union leaders and designated workplace doctors, between July last year and January this year.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in a letter to the committee that she agrees that business interests need to be closely aligned with WSH, "so that management teams are intrinsically motivated to make their workplaces safer and healthier".

"It is equally important to prevent workplace injuries and improve workers' health. My ministry will support businesses that have these twin emphases," she said.