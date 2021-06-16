Covid-19 tests for Telok Blangah Drive food centre staff after hawker with link to Bukit Merah View cluster is positive

SINGAPORE - Stallholders, hawkers and cleaners working at the Telok Blangah Drive Food Centre and Market will have to go for mandatory Covid-19 tests, after another worker there was confirmed to be infected on Wednesday (June 16).

The tests will take place on Thursday at the void deck of Block 80D Telok Blangah Street 31, from 9am to 4pm, West Coast GRC MP Rachel Ong announced on Facebook on Wednesday night.

The hawker centre is currently closed for deep cleaning and disinfection, which started on Wednesday afternoon and will end on Friday.

Ms Ong said she met several stallholders on Wednesday. "Many felt that deep cleaning is the right thing to do, for the safety of all," she wrote in her Facebook post.

Among the new cases confirmed on Wednesday is a 33-year-old Singaporean woman who works in an administrative role at South Asia Construction, and part time at Telok Blangah Food Centre. She is asymptomatic and was detected when she was tested for Covid-19 during quarantine.

She is a household contact of an earlier case confirmed on Monday (June 14). The Ministry of Health said then that a 42-year-old Singaporean man who is a hawker at the centre developed body aches on June 12 and a fever on June 13.

He sought treatment at Singapore General Hospital, and later tested positive for the coronavirus.

He is a family member and household contact of three cases that were linked to the Bukit Merah View food centre cluster on Wednesday, including the 33-year-old woman. All three have already been in quarantine since Monday.

As at Wednesday, there are 39 cases in the Bukit Merah View food centre cluster, after 14 more cases were linked to the cluster.