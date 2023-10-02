LTA awards contracts worth $961m for two Cross Island Line interchange stations

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded contracts worth a total of $961 million for the design and construction of two interchange stations – King Albert Park and Clementi – as part of the second phase of the Cross Island Line (CRL).

These are the first two contracts awarded for MRT stations in CRL Phase 2.

LTA said on Monday the contract for the design and construction of King Albert Park station, valued at around $447 million, was awarded to China Communications Construction Company (Singapore Branch).

The authority said the firm has a record of delivering design and building projects here and abroad, and is involved in the construction of the Tampines North station as part of CRL Phase 1 and the Jurong Region Line’s (JRL) Boon Lay station.

It is also involved in the construction of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link’s viaduct and tunnels, as well as the construction of the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub.

In June, China Communications Construction Company (Singapore Branch) was charged in court with operating a drone twice at 770 Jurong Road without the necessary permits.

This is the address of the site office of the main contractor for the Tengah Depot, China Railway 11 Bureau Group Corporation (Singapore Branch). Besides being an integrated rail and bus depot, the Tengah Depot will by 2027 house ancillary buildings and a four-storey transport workers’ dormitory to support the JRL’s operations.

For the design and construction of the CRL’s Clementi station, a $514 million contract was awarded to a joint venture between China Communications Construction Company (Singapore Branch) and Sinohydro Corporation (Singapore Branch).

Sinohydro Corporation built the now-operational Napier station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, and is involved in the construction of Pasir Ris East station along the CRL, which is under way.

Construction on the CRL’s King Albert Park and Clementi stations is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024, with passenger service for CRL Phase 2 slated to begin in 2032.

LTA noted that the CRL’s King Albert Park and Clementi stations are in busy areas surrounded by residential, educational and commercial properties. King Albert Park station will be in Blackmore Drive, off Bukit Timah Road, while Clementi station will be next to the junction of Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 4.

To minimise the impact on residents, students and motorists in both areas, traffic and utilities diversions that are needed to allow for construction will take effect in phases, said LTA.

The ground conditions at these two locations are also challenging, said the authority.

To ensure the safety and ground stability of existing structures throughout the works, structures that retain and stabilise the earth will be built before excavation and construction of the station structures, LTA added.

It said it would closely monitor the works with the contractors, to ensure they are done safely with minimal impact on people and existing structures nearby.

To allow transfers and improved connectivity to these CRL interchange stops, addition and alteration works will be done at King Albert Park station on the Downtown Line and Clementi station on the East-West Line, added LTA.