LTA awards $739.5 million project to build Tengah Depot for Jurong Region Line

SINGAPORE - A depot which can maintain 100 trains and 600 buses, as well as house 450 bus captains, will be built next to Tengah New Town by 2026.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (Nov 20) that it had awarded a $739.5 million contract to design and construct the depot to the China Railway 11 Bureau Group Corporation (Singapore Branch).

The Tengah Depot will comprise an integrated rail and bus depot, ancillary buildings and a four-storey transport workers' dormitory.

Construction of the facility is expected to start next year. When completed, it will become the 10th MRT depot in Singapore.

It will support operations on the 24-station Jurong Region Line, which will also open from 2026.

The 24km above-ground line will serve residents in the Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay and future Tengah estates, boosting accessibility to schools, industrial areas and the Nanyang Technological University.

Tengah is the 24th and newest town in Singapore. It will cover an area the size of Bishan, and will likely provide about 42,000 new homes when fully developed.

In a Facebook post, Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan said the depot is an important milestone for the area.

"The Housing Board is developing the Tengah New Town. LTA is supporting it with timely investment in transport infrastructure," said Mr Khaw.

To be built to the west of the town, the Tengah Depot will be located on land spanning about 44.5ha, the size of about 62 football fields.

The authority also said the China Railway group is an "is an established and experienced construction company that has completed various rail-related projects worldwide".

Major infrastructural projects the group has completed in Singapore include the Tuas Link, Tuas West Road and Tuas Crescent stations on the East-West Line's Tuas West Extension.