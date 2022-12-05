LTA awards $758m contract to build MRT tunnel that will go under Central Catchment Nature Reserve

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a $758 million contract to design and build a 5km tunnel for the second phase of the Cross Island MRT Line (CRL), 2km of which will pass beneath the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

It also gave out a separate $496 million contract for Punggol interchange station under the CRL Punggol extension.

Construction works for both projects are expected to start in the first half of 2023, with passenger service slated to begin in 2032, said the LTA on Monday.

A joint venture between Obayashi Corp and Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co (Singapore) will construct the 5km tunnel between Fairways Drive and Sin Ming Walk.

The LTA said a large tunnel boring machine with a diameter of around 12m will be used for the tunnel, which will run up to 70m underground – deeper than the usual 20m to 30m.

All measures to mitigate the project’s environmental impact will be carried out, the LTA said. These include reducing or relocating CRL construction sites that are close to ecologically sensitive areas.

The authority added that it will continue to engage stakeholders, including nature groups, when construction is under way.

Obayashi was involved in building Dhoby Ghaut station along the North-East Line (NEL), while Shanghai Tunnel Engineering is currently involved in the construction of Katong Park and Bayshore stations along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

Construction firm Woh Hup will build the CRL Punggol Interchange station, which is located in Punggol Central.

To minimise inconvenience to residents and motorists, the LTA said, traffic and utilities diversions to facilitate construction works will be done in phases.

The existing Punggol station will also undergo modifications to allow commuters to transfer between the NEL, the LRT line and the new CRL station.

Woh Hup is currently involved in the Tanjong Katong and Bayshore stations for the TEL, and the Kim Chuan Depot Extension. The company also completed the TEL Woodlands South station.