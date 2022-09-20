Cross Island Line phase 2 to open by 2032 with 6 MRT stations, from Turf City to Jurong Lake District

SINGAPORE - Phase two of the Cross Island MRT line (CRL) will comprise six stations from Turf City to Jurong Lake District, including interchanges with the Downtown Line at King Albert Park and the East-West Line at Clementi station.

The remaining two stations along the 15km stretch are Maju, which is located next to the Singapore University of Social Sciences, and West Coast.

CRL phase two is slated to open by 2032, with construction works expected to begin in 2023.

The first phase of the line comprises 12 stations from Aviation Park in Changi to Bright Hill in Sin Ming, and will open by 2030.

Announcing the alignment for phase two on Tuesday, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said it will provide greater public transport access to areas in the west such as Jurong Lake District and West Coast, and improve connectivity between the eastern, western and north-eastern parts of Singapore.

CRL phase two will benefit 40,000 households when it is ready in 2032, including those living in Sunset Way and along West Coast Road.

Three plots of private land will be acquired for the construction of CRL phase two, said the authorities. These comprise two industrial units owned by JTC at Block L Pandan Loop Industrial Estate, and underground space under the carpark of Casa Esperanza condominium in Bukit Timah.

Mr Iswaran said the CRL - Singapore's eighth MRT line - will significantly improve the network effect of the rail system, as it will have interchanges with other MRT lines.

Many Singaporeans will benefit from shorter, more direct journeys, and faster commutes, he added, citing how the CRL will reduce the journey from Hougang to Ngee Ann Polytechnic from more than an hour by bus and rail to 35 minutes by rail.

A 45-minute bus ride from Bukit Panjang to West Coast will take 25 minutes by MRT, Mr Iswaran said.

The CRL will help spread passengers across rail lines and reduce crowding, he said. A wider and denser rail network will also strengthen resilience, he added, referring to how commuters will be able to use other rail lines in the event of breakdowns.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it has completed an environmental impact study on the potential impact of works for Turf City, King Albert Park and Maju stations. A heritage impact assessment was also conducted to determine the impact of works at Turf City.

These reports will be published on the LTA's and Urban Redevelopment Authority's websites in October for public feedback.