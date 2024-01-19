Laws to protect Singaporeans against online harms an example of people-Govt partnership: Edwin Tong

Singapore - New laws to protect Singaporeans from online harms and a Housing Board (HDB) playground designed in collaboration with residents are recent examples of partnerships between citizens and the Government.

Minister of Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said on Jan 19 that such partnerships have always been part of the Government’s DNA, adding: “We might think it’s easy for someone to just draft up some legislation, but the thought process behind it, the rationale and why we do certain things came about because of this partnership.”

Mr Tong was speaking during a dialogue at the launch of the Singapore Government Partnerships Office (SGPO), which will serve as a “first stop” for those keen to partner the Government and connect them with resources to help them turn their ideas into action.

He highlighted two laws passed in the past two years: the Online Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act, where social media platforms can be ordered to remove certain types of egregious content like posts advocating self-harm and child sexual abuse, and the Online Criminal Harms Act, which allows the Government to act more effectively against criminal online activities such as scams.

These laws, as well as the formation of charity organisation SG Her Empowerment, which runs Singapore’s first support centre for victims of online harms, came about because of a group of people including social workers and lawyers came together to find ways to tackle the scourge of online harm.

Mr Tong added that Singapore is one of the first few countries in the world to have laws to tackle online harms, and that came about because of the power of social activism.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who was also on the panel, said Singapore has come a long way in terms of Government-citizen partnership, adding that when he started working in Government more than 25 years ago as a young civil servant, there was a very different way of working.

“It was top down policy,” he said, adding that engagements and consultations with the public were quite rare in those days. And then, it started to become “more mainstream”.

In 2011, when he entered politics, DPM Wong said his starting point was to engage different people and hear their ideas and feedback.

He added: “There will be differences, there will be different perspectives, but hopefully we can form a consensus and hopefully your inputs, your perspectives, will enhance decision-making. And often, very many times, they do.”

He cited the example of a playground in Sembawang which the HDB designed and built in partnership with residents, under its “Build-a-Playground” initiative.

About 1,800 people, including residents and other members of the community such as students from nearby schools, came together to share views on the kind of playground they wanted. About 300 residents took part in workshops to design the playground.

He said the sense of fulfilment and ownership residents found through the process was much more than if it had been built through a usual consultation exercise. He opened the playground in 2018 when he was the National Development Minister.

And this experience shows that “there’s a lot that we can do in taking partnerships forward”, he said on Jan 19.