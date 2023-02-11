Government to get policy-making ideas from citizens’ panel on improving employment resilience

SINGAPORE - Employment resilience is not just about landing a job quickly after being displaced, but also about finding better jobs and roles that are even more fulfilling than the previous one.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said this at the start of a citizens’ panel on employment resilience on Saturday organised by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) and funded by The Ngee Ann Kongsi.

The panel will see about 66 participants comprising employees, employers, employment intermediaries and the unemployed meet over four sessions to offer recommendations on how to strengthen employment resilience.

The key topics on the agenda include how to encourage workers to take a more active role in managing their careers throughout their working lives. And how to design an unemployment support scheme that strikes a balance between ensuring adequate income support and encouraging active job search.

The proposals will be presented to the government during the final session on March 25.

Dr Tan said he hopes that from the discussions, they could co-create policies together.

Drawing an analogy between health and employment resilience, he said one should not wait until he is at risk of unemployment before he starts thinking about career planning. Just as one should prioritise preventive health and go for health check-ups.

He cited how things could go south quickly, which was what happened when Covid-19 hit Singapore in 2020, with 42,000 unemployed residents from the onset of the pandemic.

On the panel’s importance, Dr Tan added: “Therefore, it is important for us to come together, to glean ideas from all of you, to sharpen our measures too.

“So that we can be a lot more precise, incisive, more surgical in some of the options that you have, for us to upskill, upgrade, consolidate and refresh our social compact.”

Dr Carol Soon, senior research fellow and head of the Society and Culture department at IPS, said the panel is happening amid new disruptions. With changes brought on by the pandemic, technology and digitalisation and the rise of gig work.

She said: “Unexpected crises such as the pandemic and the Ukraine war create unemployment shocks. Take technology, while it has a positive impact, it can lead to workers being displaced.

“Also, with more people working from home, the flip side is that the same job can be performed by anyone from any part of the world.”