Government to get policy-making ideas from citizens’ panel on improving employment resilience

SINGAPORE - Employment resilience is not just about landing a job quickly after being displaced, but also about finding better jobs and roles that are even more fulfilling than the previous one.
Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said this at the start of a citizens’ panel on employment resilience on Saturday organised by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) and funded by The Ngee Ann Kongsi.
The panel will see about 66 participants comprising employees, employers, employment intermediaries and the unemployed meet over four sessions to offer recommendations on how to strengthen employment resilience.
The key topics on the agenda include how to encourage workers to take a more active role in managing their careers throughout their working lives. And how to design an unemployment support scheme that strikes a balance between ensuring adequate income support and encouraging active job search.
The proposals will be presented to the government during the final session on March 25.
Dr Tan said he hopes that from the discussions, they could co-create policies together.
Drawing an analogy between health and employment resilience, he said one should not wait until he is at risk of unemployment before he starts thinking about career planning. Just as one should prioritise preventive health and go for health check-ups.
He cited how things could go south quickly, which was what happened when Covid-19 hit Singapore in 2020, with 42,000 unemployed residents from the onset of the pandemic.
On the panel’s importance, Dr Tan added: “Therefore, it is important for us to come together, to glean ideas from all of you, to sharpen our measures too.
“So that we can be a lot more precise, incisive, more surgical in some of the options that you have, for us to upskill, upgrade, consolidate and refresh our social compact.”
Dr Carol Soon, senior research fellow and head of the Society and Culture department at IPS, said the panel is happening amid new disruptions. With changes brought on by the pandemic, technology and digitalisation and the rise of gig work.
She said: “Unexpected crises such as the pandemic and the Ukraine war create unemployment shocks. Take technology, while it has a positive impact, it can lead to workers being displaced.
“Also, with more people working from home, the flip side is that the same job can be performed by anyone from any part of the world.”
Dr Tan said externally, workers are at risk of displacement due to technology, supply chain changes and other disruptions.
Domestically, Singaporeans are living longer and receiving better education. They have longer career runways, and there will be opportunities for multiple career options.
But he added careers require hard work and consistent efforts to upkeep.
He said: “Just like physical health, we do fall sick from time to time. So, when we do face setbacks in our careers, how do we recover... how do we bounce back better?”
The citizens’ panel concept is one of the ways public agencies are engaging Singaporeans to deliberate on difficult and sensitive topics.
Early last year, IPS had conducted a panel on youth mental well-being.
Panel participants on Saturday included full- and part-time employees, gig workers and career counsellors. Most of the employees are aged 21 to 50 years old.
One of them, career counsellor Jeremiah Wong, 38, said most Singaporeans would think of a person’s career as finding a job or writing resumes. But it’s more than that, he said.
Said Mr Wong: “A career is a lifetime of work, play, occupation, training, education and job search, including leisure.”
NTUC Secretary General Ng Chee Meng also spoke at the opening day of the citizens’ panel.
Singapore University of Social Sciences’ Associate Professor of economics, Walter Theseira, at the panel’s expert speakers’ discussion, said unemployment support, such as unemployment insurance, would thus be useful for the protection of workers who lose their jobs.
However, he added, the worry is that good protection for the unemployed can increase unemployment rates as some people may not be motivated to find work quickly while employers can abuse the system.
He said: “For the employer, when you have a well-functioning unemployment insurance system, it actually becomes more socially acceptable and cheaper to retrench workers because they are not responsible for the workers after termination.
“These costs have to be weighed against the benefits of social protection as well as helping workers find more productive job matches. The citizens’ panel will have to debate what they feel is the right set of trade-offs.”