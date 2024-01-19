New partnerships office launched to broaden and deepen Government-citizen partnership

SINGAPORE – A new office was launched on Jan 19 for those who have an idea and want to work together with the Government, amid a push to broaden and deepen partnerships between the Government and the people.

The Singapore Government Partnerships Office (SGPO), which will serve as a first stop for such partnerships, will also help connect people and groups, direct them to funding sources, and work with government agencies to identify more opportunities for collaboration.

The aim of the office is to make partnering the Government more seamless and accessible as Singapore confronts the new reality of a more troubled world and girds itself against the impact of this on social cohesion and solidarity.

In the next bound of nation-building, the Government and people working more closely together will help Singapore achieve more, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Broadening and deepening such partnerships is a key plank of the social compact set out in Forward Singapore, he added about the exercise helmed by him and his fourth-generation leadership team.

He added that the Government was “putting partnerships first on its agenda”.

“I believe we can do more to harness the expertise, the experience, the passions of Singaporeans, towards our shared goals and towards the Singapore that we all want for the future,” he said on Jan 19 at the ceremony held at Tangs Plaza to launch the office.

“The bottom line is that we can achieve much more when we work together as partners.”

The SGPO will formalise the structure for people to collaborate with the Government and is meant to strengthen such partnerships and engagements, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong during a panel at the launch.

It will curate key government resources for partnership, funding and volunteering opportunities, and people can submit their ideas through the SGPO website’s Partners Portal.

These submissions will then be channelled to the relevant agencies and support will be provided to help people take things forward.

The new office will also help to catalyse partnerships, by connecting like-minded people and organisations and directing them to available resources.

In addition, it will advocate for deeper citizen-Government collaboration, working closely with agencies to identify more areas where citizens can play a meaningful role, and publicising these opportunities.