Company training committees have benefited over 200,000 workers in S’pore: NTUC

SINGAPORE – More than 200,000 workers have benefited from skills training since 2019 through company training committees (CTCs), taking on job roles unlocked by their employers’ innovations.

Employers form CTCs with unions to map out the skills workers need given business and industry prospects, guided by the National Trades Union Congress.

Providing the latest update on the scheme in the labour movement’s annual May Day message on April 30, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng and NTUC president K. Thanaletchimi said CTCs help promote career advancement and resilience even as technology transforms the industry and employment landscape.

For instance, machines can now analyse data at unprecedented scales and automate tasks that were previously done manually, they noted.

“This shift has undoubtedly impacted our jobs and workplaces, requiring staff to upskill themselves to perform these tasks.”

Yet, workers in Singapore also face various pressures, such as high prices and inflation, in tandem with the need to upskill.

The two labour leaders said: “There has been a noticeable increase in retrenchments since last year, and we anticipate further cost-related and structural organisational changes this year.”

They also noted: “Many of you juggle personal and professional responsibilities while navigating a competitive global market.”

They assured workers that NTUC is taking action to support and empower them.

For one, the CTCs help businesses transform by harnessing digital tools and investing in a skilled workforce, creating higher-value jobs to train workers for, they said.

They added: “We urge more employers to join us in this transformative journey, where innovation leads to higher productivity and improved wage outcomes.”

They also pledged to help improve the well-being of all workers regardless of profession, age and nationality.

Professionals, managers and executives can access programmes that help them to navigate their career journey, enhance skills and adapt to new job opportunities.

The labour movement will also advocate to improve their career progression and financial security as well as personal and mental well-being amid a continued rise in the number of such workers in the workforce.

Meanwhile, NTUC will push for better wages for lower- and middle-wage workers, as well as provide assistance to help them cope better with the rising cost of living through measures such as the Progressive Wage Model.