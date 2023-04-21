Higher wages for tradespeople: Who pays the bill?

A mentality of celebrating cheap things and bargains should give way to a culture where we respect others’ craft and pay fair prices for their work.

Chua Mui Hoong
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Those who are concerned about high income inequality in Singapore should be prepared to stump out higher prices for domestic services, says the writer. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Each time I see another post on social media about a super-cheap hawker meal, I cringe. Noodles for $2.50; kopi-o kosong for 70 cents, or a plate of economy rice with meat, vegetables and rice for $3. Such posts often attract favourable comments from others, who extol the virtue of the stallholders who keep prices down so that the low-income can afford such budget meals.

The only trouble with such a scenario is that, very often, the ones sharing about the super-cheap hawker meals are not the ones for whom such meals are designed. While some hawkers in low-income neighbourhoods keep prices down for their clientele, the truth is that many Singaporeans think nothing of driving 30 minutes in their fuel-guzzling vehicle in search of a good, cheap hawker meal fix.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top