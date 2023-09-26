NTUC calls for equal training opportunities for older workers to lift their job prospects

SINGAPORE - Employers should give older workers training opportunities equal to those of their younger peers.

National Trades Union Congress Deputy Secretary-General Heng Chee How made this comment today at a media doorstop on the sidelines of his visit to the Polar Puffs & Cakes production facility in Woodlands.

A recent survey by NTUC showed a decline in the training participation rate as one gets older – it had surveyed 1,000 respondents aged 20 years old and above between Dec 2022 and Jan 2023.

It found that 58 per cent of those who are 55 and above attended training in the past year.

That percentage is lower than the 71 per cent observed for workers between 25 and 44 years old; and the 66 per cent for workers between 45 and 54 years old.

Mr Heng said a lack of training will lead to a job-skill mismatch that will negate efforts to raise the retirement and re-employment age; and may result in older workers not having enough savings for their retirement years.

A lack of trained workers is also not in the business’ interests and the company’s competitiveness will suffer as a result, he added.

Regarding the lower training rate among the senior workers, Mr Heng said that older workers feel “employers may have certain prejudices and assumptions” about their lack of ability to pick up new skills or their lack of willingness to learn, and therefore “operate on the basis of these assumptions”.

To address this, NTUC urged companies to set up Company Training Committees (CTCs) to look into training programmes for their employees, including the older staff.

“The essence of the CTCs is to have workers or worker representatives of unions work together with the company to determine what will be the training requirements going forward, and then work together to schedule the workers to go for the training,” Mr Heng said.

At home-grown bakery Polar Puffs & Cakes, about 10 per cent of its current staff of 380 employees are over 63 years old. The company decided not to have a retirement age, which means the percentage of its older employees will only get higher each year.

Mr Francis Looi, chief executive of Polar Puffs & Cakes, said the company adopts an age-neutral training policy for all its employees.

“If they do not have the skill, we will just train them,” he said, adding that “it is training them for the position, not because they are young or old”.

Mr Albert Aw, 57, is a Polar employee who has benefitted from the company’s training and career progression programmes. He has worked at Polar for the last 34 years.

Initially starting out as a trainee, Mr Aw attended baking courses among others over the years, including those outside his job scope, to upskill. Now, Mr Aw trains new staff and hopes to pass on his knowledge to his younger colleagues.