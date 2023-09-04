Jet scramble, troop deployment by helicopter on display at RSAF open house

SINGAPORE – A scramble alert rings loudly at Paya Lebar Air Base. In a split second, two F-15SG fighter jets roar to life, ready for a quick take-off.
Their task? To intercept and escort a commercial airliner with a suspected bomb threat to land safely.
Singaporeans will be able to witness an enactment of this critical response by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) this weekend at its open house at the air base to celebrate its 55th anniversary.
For fighter pilot Captain Zane Lim, this escort manoeuvre hits closer to home. “Back in 2019, I was actually part of the team that scrambled to intercept Scoot Flight TR385. I remember there was no time for nerves to kick in because within minutes from the call, we have to actually be airborne,” he said.
His rigorous training helped him to answer the call of duty.
In that incident, a 13-year-old male passenger said there was a bomb on board the plane from Cebu. The RSAF jets escorted the plane to land safely at Changi airport. Investigations eventually revealed the threat was a hoax.
This weekend, the two F-15SG jets will also showcase an aerial strike tactic against a simulated ground threat, with Cpt Lim saying the pilots have been training for months to prepare for the open house.
Another aircraft to watch out for in the capability display is the H225M medium lift helicopter. It will demonstrate how it will deploy troops at a combat scene to neutralise threats.
Those interested in next-generation technology can track how the Heron 1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle drone conducts surveillance and reconnaissance, with real-time footage displayed.
Visitors can also check out 18 different RSAF assets such as the F-16 fighter jet and the AH-64D Apache attack helicopter at the static displays section.
Food trucks, photo spots and a carnival will help add a family-friendly dimension to the open house.
Returning after a seven-year absence, the non-ticketed event is free and expected to draw around 250,000 visitors.
Last month, the RSAF launched a Web app to make the event more memorable for visitors. For the first time, they can queue for highlights such as cockpit and cabin entries through the app, instead of physically waiting in queues.
The public can also access the site (https://go.gov.sg/RSAF55OH) to take part in activities and games that will allow them to earn digital coins, redeem rewards such as RSAF-themed gifts, or exchange them for fast passes at the open house.
For Cpt Zane, 31, who is participating in the open house for the first time, its return represents a chance to come full circle. He said that, back in 1998, his father took him to attend, treating the occasion as a family outing.
“That was what actually ignited a spark in me to join the airforce… I hope I will be able to do the same for the future generation,” he added.