Jet scramble, troop deployment by helicopter on display at RSAF open house

SINGAPORE – A scramble alert rings loudly at Paya Lebar Air Base. In a split second, two F-15SG fighter jets roar to life, ready for a quick take-off.

Their task? To intercept and escort a commercial airliner with a suspected bomb threat to land safely.

Singaporeans will be able to witness an enactment of this critical response by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) this weekend at its open house at the air base to celebrate its 55th anniversary.

For fighter pilot Captain Zane Lim, this escort manoeuvre hits closer to home. “Back in 2019, I was actually part of the team that scrambled to intercept Scoot Flight TR385. I remember there was no time for nerves to kick in because within minutes from the call, we have to actually be airborne,” he said.

His rigorous training helped him to answer the call of duty.