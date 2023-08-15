Experience flying in RSAF’s multi-role tanker as part of its 55th anniversary celebrations

SINGAPORE - On the outside, the aircraft looks menacing, with its business-like matt grey paintwork and military markings.

But step inside, and you may feel like you are in a typical commercial plane – albeit minus the usual luxuries like pillows and entertainment sets.

Welcome on board the A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT), the Republic of Singapore Air Forces’s (RSAF) next-generation tanker, capable of, among many roles, conducting air-refuelling mid-flight, and supporting aeromedical evacuation missions.

With its maximum capacity of carrying 111,000kg of fuel, the aircraft can be operated by a three-man crew made up of two pilots and one air refuelling operator.

Acquired by the RSAF from 2018, the aircraft is one of several military aircraft that the public can enjoy joyrides in, as part of RSAF’s 55th anniversary open house, to be held on Sept 9 and 10 at Paya Lebar Air Base – its first physical open house in seven years.

Other crowd favourites like the static display will also make a return this year.

The other aircraft are the CH-47SD Chinook helicopter, the C130 transport aircraft, the Fokker 50 aircraft, and the Singapore Youth Flying Club’s DA40 trainer aircraft, which can take just three passengers.

A total of 2,500 tickets are up for grabs, via a FormSG ballot available on the RSAF’s social media channels until noon on Aug 22.

On Monday, members of the media were invited to Changi Air Base to fly in the MRTT.

The roar of the Airbus’ two Rolls-Royce Trent 772B engines indicate that this is no normal aircraft.

Once in the air, reporters were greeted by the sight of two F-15SG fighter jets hovering near the MTTR’s wing. The jets were carrying the RSAF55 tail flash to commemorate the RSAF’s anniversary milestone.

The fighter jets then manoeuvred into a pincer formation, with the MRTT in the middle, to demonstrate how they would escort an airliner to land safely.

Following this, the MRTT continued on its flight over the South China Seas, where it conducted an air-to-air refuelling of one of the F-15SG fighter jet, before landing back safely at the Changi Air Base.