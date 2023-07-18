Fly with the RSAF: 2,500 tickets available as part of 55th-anniversary celebrations

SINGAPORE - Fancy a ride on the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport or CH-47SD Chinook Helicopter, both of which will be part of this year’s National Day celebrations?

As part of its 55th-anniversary celebrations, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will give away around 2,500 tickets to the public to experience a flight on these military aircraft and more.

The flights will take place during the RSAF55 Open House on Sept 9 and 10 at the Paya Lebar Air Base – its first physical open house in seven years. About 250,000 visitors are expected at the event over the two days.

Other aircraft that members of the public can hitch a familiarisation flight on are the C130 transport aircraft, which will be part of the Red Lions military freefall at the Padang, where the National Day Parade will take place, the Fokker 50 aircraft and the Singapore Youth Flying Club’s DA40 trainer aircraft, which can take just three passengers.

The aircraft will fly along the eastern and southern parts of Singapore, and passengers may be able to see islands to the south of Singapore.

From noon on July 20, Singaporeans and permanent residents can ballot for flight tickets through FormSG. The link to the FormSG ballot will be available on the RSAF’s social media channels and will be available for five weeks until Aug 22 noon.

The public can also take part in social media giveaways and contests held on the RSAF’s Instagram page and YouTube channel. These start on July 21 and run until Aug 22.

For safety reasons, certain groups of people cannot take the familiarisation flights, including those with mobility issues that may affect their movement during an emergency, those with any pre-existing heart or lung conditions and those who are pregnant.

Those who wish to board the flights must be at least five years old and a metre tall.

Members of the public who submit a ballot through FormSG can apply for up to four tickets, though they are entitled to only one ballot chance.

All valid applications will go through an electronic balloting system, with the date, time and aircraft type randomly allocated.

The results of the balloting, giveaway and contests will be announced at the end of August.

On Tuesday, 28 beneficiaries from five organisations experienced being on two Chinook helicopters that took off from Sembawang Air Base.