Israel’s right to self-defence does not extend to indiscriminate killing of civilians: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Israel has a right to self-defence, but this does not extend to indiscriminate killing of civilians or mass displacement of entire populations, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam.

Collective punishment is also illegal, he said, in the context of what is now happening in Gaza.

Mr Shanmugam said in a Facebook post on Nov 18: “The scale of the tragedy in Gaza is immense. Thousands being killed. Devastation (on) this scale is very difficult to accept.”

The Israel-Hamas war started on Oct 7, when Hamas militants attacked Israel and killed 1,200 people, who were mostly civilians, and took 240 hostages.

The Israeli strikes that followed have hit those living in Gaza hard, with more than 12,000 people killed, of which 5,000 were children.

Mr Shanmugam’s comments were in response to a Nov 11 opinion piece by retired senior diplomat Bilahari Kausikan that was published by The Straits Times.

In “Hard truths about Gaza war’s cruel and complex dilemmas”, Mr Kausikan said that Singaporeans should not dismiss the depth of the trauma inflicted by the barbarism of the Oct 7 attack.

“This cannot be justified by any reason,” he said.

The resulting response from Israel was “certainly not a war of revenge”, and that it was exercising its inherent right to self-defence to restore deterrence.

“Restoring deterrence is an existential issue for Israel. Deterrence based on military superiority is one of the pillars on which Israel’s right to exist has rested from its very foundation,” said Mr Kausikan.

Mr Shanmugam noted that while Mr Kausikan had condemned Hamas’ actions, the opinion piece does not emphasise the illegal actions by the Israeli government, over many years.

This included establishing settlements in the West Bank and, in essence, preventing a two-state solution. It also does not deal with the severe restrictions that had been imposed on the population of Gaza, in effect denying any hope to the Palestinians, added Mr Shanmugam.

“The truth is that Israeli government actions have been contrary to international law, and oppressive to the Palestinians. One can say this while also accepting that parts of the Palestinian leadership has acted very badly, seeking the complete wipe-out of Israel.”