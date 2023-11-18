Israel’s actions in Gaza have been disproportionate

Singapore must continue to affirm international law and reject non-compliance.

Ahmad Firdaus Daud

More than 11,000 civilians have been killed, many of whom were children, and 1.6 million have been displaced. PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians queue for bread amid shortages of food supplies in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov 17. PHOTO: REUTERS
Shoes are displayed to symbolise all the victims from Gaza, West Bank and Israel after a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Seoul. PHOTO: AFP
During the 10th Emergency Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Oct 27, Singapore voted in favour of a resolution calling for an “immediate humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities” and condemning the violence against both Palestinian and Israeli civilians.

Israel ignored that resolution. It has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on Gaza Strip and deployed thousands of soldiers and tanks in a ground invasion, striking hospitals, places of worship, refugee camps and UN shelters.

