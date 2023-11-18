Israel’s actions in Gaza have been disproportionate

During the 10th Emergency Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Oct 27, Singapore voted in favour of a resolution calling for an “immediate humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities” and condemning the violence against both Palestinian and Israeli civilians.

Israel ignored that resolution. It has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on Gaza Strip and deployed thousands of soldiers and tanks in a ground invasion, striking hospitals, places of worship, refugee camps and UN shelters.