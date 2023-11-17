Gaza war: Hard truths and humanitarian law

Both Israel and Hamas have committed war crimes as defined by international humanitarian law.

Tommy Koh
Smoke rising after an Israeli military bombardment of northern Gaza Strip on Nov 15. PHOTO: AFP
Bloodshed upon bloodshed. It has been six weeks since the brutal attacks by Hamas left over 1,200 people dead in Israel. The fate of more than 200 hostages remains unknown. Since then, around two-thirds of the population of Gaza Strip have been rendered homeless by the Israeli response to the Oct 7 terrorist attack. More than 11,000 people have died in the intense bombardment and ground offensive.

I am a good friend and admirer of Mr Bilahari Kausikan, who wrote an op-ed on the hard truths about the Gaza war’s cruel and complex dilemmas. I agree with many points in his article.

