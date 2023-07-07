‘Inappropriate’ pop-up maid cafe event on SMU campus cancelled

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Management University (SMU) has called a now-cancelled “maid cafe” event inappropriate, and said it did not give approval for it to take place at a cafe on campus.

The Japanese-themed cafe Daijoubu, located on the SMU campus, said it would be “withdrawing the upcoming Tsundere Cafe” event in a Facebook post on Thursday. The event was supposed to take place on Aug 26, in collaboration with event concept group SubaToki Cafe.

Tsundere cafes are a concept popularised in Japan, where waitresses are dressed in maid costumes, and customers willingly get berated and punished by them.

The Japanese term “tsundere” describes someone who is usually cold or cranky but occasionally shows a soft, kind and mushy side.

“As some of you are aware, there has been quite a bit of publicity around the pop-up event and we regret that this has created negative perceptions of the event and SMU,” said Daijoubu in its Facebook post, and added that it had not received permission from SMU to hold the event.