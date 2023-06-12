Competitive Pokemon coaching, professional princesses and other unusual services

SINGAPORE – You may have read about complaints by residents of defects in housing projects, but did you know that firms specialising in checking for such defects exist?
It might seem niche, but defect inspection firms say demand for their services is surging, with greater awareness among home owners on the need for professional checks.
Here are some other niche services that are available:
Competitive Pokemon coaching
Pokemon’s famous tagline is “Gotta catch em all!”, but competitive players also aspire to be the very best, like no one ever was.
Competitive Pokemon player Melvin Keh has represented Singapore on the international stage, and made the top 16 at the Pokemon World Championships in 2018 and 2019. He also won the national championships in Singapore in 2022 and 2023.
The 29-year-old gym manager (you could say he’s a Gym Leader in real life) told The Straits Times he began coaching when approached by a parent, with the notion growing on him over time.
In 2020, one of his students, Simone Lim, emerged the winner at the Feb 21-23 Pokemon Oceania International Championships Junior Division in Melbourne. At that point, Mr Keh had coached her for only eight months.
“Pokemon VGC (video game championships) is the competitive scene of the mainline Pokémon games, where players strategically construct teams and engage in turn-based battles,” explains Mr Keh.
A mastery of in-game mechanics is essential, as raising competitive Pokemon involves breeding and training the critters to maximise their potential.
He charges US$28 (S$38) for an hour-long session and US$38 for a 90-minute one. To date, he estimates he has trained around 70 students, clocking nearly 300 hours of coaching time across more than 260 sessions.
Professional mermaids and princesses
Since Ms Cara Neo first donned a mermaid tail in 2013, she has been getting requests from people who want her to teach them to be mermaids.
The “professional mermaid” founded the Singapore Mermaid School in 2015, offering a tiered syllabus where students can don their fins and take to the water in a private pool.
From just seven students in her first class, she said has since taught a “few hundred”. Among the mermaid hopefuls she has taught are nurses and ex-Olympic swimmers.
Ms Neo took several years to conceptualise the syllabus, which includes not just swimming technique, but also theory. “About mermaid myths, legends, and culture across the world,” she said.
Outside her underwater world, Ms Neo also pulls double duty as a princess, setting up the Academy of Enchantment in 2017.
The Academy of Enchantment offers themed parties where Ms Neo and her team dress up as princesses, with custom-made costumes and wigs from the US and Europe.
In one of Ms Neo’s favourite parties so far, she led the group in an inspirational cheer she came up with.“It was inspiring for me as a grown adult to see an entire room of little girls bopping up and down, pumping their fists, and cheering that they could be anything,” she said.
Paying to get scolded by maids
Japanese maid cafes - where waitresses dressed in maid costumes and greet customers as “master” or “princess” are not new but rarely seen in Singapore.
But event concept group Subatoki Cafe has been organising pop-up maid cafe events - called Tsundere Cafe - since 2018, where customers willingly get berated and punished in the name of fun.
The Japanese term tsundere describes someone who is usually cold or cranky but occasionally shows a soft, kind, mushy side.
The Tsundere Cafe event has seen more than 500 customers over three iterations since its first in 2018. Customers buy a set meal between $20 and $30 to get one of the limited seats.
The next Tsundere Cafe will be held on Aug 26, themed after a traditional Japanese summer festival.
Cafe staff members are made to undergo rigorous training, during which they learn to naturally adopt a “cold-shoulder attitude” while still respecting boundaries, said Subatoki Cafe founder Ophelia Lim, 34. They also receive explicit instruction not to use vulgar language in their conversations, and also practice punishments to avoid causing significant injury to customers.
“If customers wish to take their punishments to another level, they may even request for... a slap to the face or being asked to do push-ups by our staff for a separate fee,” said Ms Lim.
Flash mob for hire
Dance and events company Dance Singapore specialise in flash mobs - creating that moment where people spontaneously burst into song and dance.
Conceptualised in-house, a flash mob can be arranged for anything from a marriage proposal to a product launch. Dance Singapore needs a lead time of about two months, depending on the complexity of the choreography, said Mr Gerard Sebastian Raj, the firm’s artistic director.
“Dance Singapore started doing flash mobs shortly after the phenomenon started, and it now accounts for about half of the dance shows and events that we do,” Mr Raj told ST.
He added that he has never rejected a request: “I remember once in Thailand, the VIP wanted to come in on an elephant… and we did it!”
Recent flash mobs Dance Singapore has worked on include a surprise birthday party in an office, and a marriage proposal at the Gardens by the Bay.
Professional queueing
Some say that queueing is a national pastime, but there are those who do it professionally.
Savvycents, who only wanted to be identified by his Carousell username, began the service a year ago, after noticing that people were searching on the platform for queueing services.
People were willing to pay a premium for these services - especially for popular food popups such as Mister Donut, or sales of limited items.
Search terms including JB customs, concert tickets, marquee, banking queue accompany Savvycents’ listing on the online marketplace platform.
So far, he has been engaged by about 20 clients, and earns about $10 per hour of queueing.
“Usually, I do it alone, unless a request comes along which I’m unable to fulfil due to work,” said Savvycents, adding that he ropes in his daughter if he has work commitments.
“We both find these types of ad-hoc tasks extremely interesting and is a quick way to earn extra cash for such simple tasks.”