SINGAPORE - The excited chatter online that famous Australian chain Karen's Diner, which achieved Tik-Tok fame for its rude service, is coming to Singapore as a pop-up may be premature.

Replying to an e-mail query from The Straits Times on whether the reports are true, a spokesman for the diner says: "Not yet but keep an eye on bemorekaren.com where we announce where we are going to next."