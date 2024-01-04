IB exam results: Singapore students continue to surpass global average

SINGAPORE – Students who sat the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma exams in Singapore in November 2023 once again outperformed their peers worldwide. Their average score was 37.76 out of 45, higher than the global average of 29.06.

Twenty-five schools in Singapore conducted the IB examinations in November 2023.

They included Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) (Independent), St Joseph’s Institution (SJI), Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah, Singapore Sports School and School of the Arts Singapore (Sota). Students in the international school arms of ACS, SJI and Hwa Chong also collected their results.

The Switzerland-based IB organisation, which conducts the exams, said that diploma programme (DP) and career-related-programme students in Singapore received their results on Jan 3. There were 20,385 candidates globally.

Since May 2023, the IB has stopped releasing data on the number of IB students with perfect scores of 45. This is to discourage the use of assessment results for comparisons among students, schools or communities, it said.

Ever since it joined the IB programme in 2005, Singapore has consistently produced at least half of the perfect scorers worldwide.

All 441 students from ACS(I) – the first Singapore school to offer the IB diploma programme after it was accredited in 2005 – passed the exam. Their average score was 40.8 points, with 324 of them obtaining 40 points and above.

All 270 IB students at SJI who took the DP exam passed, with an average score of 40.1 points. More than six in 10 students attained at least 40 points.

SJI International’s cohort of 209 students all passed with an average score of 36.7 points, and 33 per cent of them attained at least 40 points.

Twenty-three students from Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah who did the DP passed the IB exam with an average score of 33.7.

Of the 29 student-athletes at the Singapore Sports School who took the IB diploma exam, 60 per cent scored at least 40 points. The school declined to provide the average score of its students.

“The school does not wish to focus on the school’s average scores or perfect-scorers, but to celebrate the excellent passion, drive and resilience of its student-athletes,” said principal Ong Kim Soon.

A total of 160 students from Sota sat the IB exam, with more than half scoring at least 38 points. Sota also declined to give the average score of its students.