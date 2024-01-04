Madrasah IB student hopes to study law in a local university

SINGAPORE – Marhamah Shaik Hussain, 18, was studying for her International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma exams at a cafe when she was approached by a stranger who was curious about what she was studying.

She told him that she was a student from Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah, and that she was studying for her IB exams. He was surprised that a madrasah offered the IB diploma programme (DP).

She said: “I’m hoping that many more people are aware of the academic rigour that we’re going through, dealing with two diplomas, and not giving one up for the other.”

Since 2019, Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah has offered the IB diploma for selected students. It is the only madrasah to do so in Singapore.

Twenty-three students from the school who took the DP in November 2023 passed the IB exam with an average score of 33.7, higher than the global average of 29.06.

Students in the school who do the IB also attend classes for an Islamic Studies diploma.

Marhamah received her IB exam results on Jan 3, and is happy with her score of 39 points. She hopes to pursue a law degree in one of the local universities.

Studying for two full-time diplomas concurrently was challenging, she said.

Aside from having long school days from 7.30am to 5.30pm, Marhamah had to grapple with her family’s financial situation when her father, Mr Shaik Hussain Shaikh Yacob, 80, retired in 2019. He had served as president of Muhammadiyah Association – a non-profit educational missionary organisation – for 30 years.

Her mother, Madam Rodiah Husin, 49, an accountant at a renovation company, became the sole breadwinner of the family.

Marhamah, who has three siblings, took on part-time jobs – from tutoring to video editing – for some pocket money and to lighten the burden on her mother.

Her siblings also began their formal education in madrasahs, but went on to pursue different education options.

Her eldest brother went to a mainstream secondary school before moving on to the Institute of Technical Education. Her older sister went to Republic Polytechnic and is now in Indonesia pursuing a medical degree in Medan. Marhamah’s younger sister is enrolled in the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, studying design and media.