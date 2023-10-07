Singaporeans and their struggle with the fear of being merely average

When everyone wants to be exceptional – and not everyone is cut out for it – it could become a recipe for needless unhappiness.

Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Globalisation – or competing on the world stage – makes you painfully aware how tough the competition out there is. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

At this time of year, Primary 6 pupils have already taken the PSLE exams, while year-end exams for other levels and similar rites of passage are around the corner for other students. Once those are over, it is a nail-biting wait for the results.  

One parent remembers that the students in her child’s A-level class were silent as they opened their results slips. The reason? They were outstanding students in a top class and nothing less than a perfect score would suffice – for them. Even if they notched up a string of As, there was no reason for whoops of joy but only cause for relief.  

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top