Singaporeans and their struggle with the fear of being merely average

At this time of year, Primary 6 pupils have already taken the PSLE exams, while year-end exams for other levels and similar rites of passage are around the corner for other students. Once those are over, it is a nail-biting wait for the results.

One parent remembers that the students in her child’s A-level class were silent as they opened their results slips. The reason? They were outstanding students in a top class and nothing less than a perfect score would suffice – for them. Even if they notched up a string of As, there was no reason for whoops of joy but only cause for relief.