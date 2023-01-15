askST: Is the IB easier than the A levels?

SINGAPORE - Once again, students from the handful of local schools who sat the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) exams in November 2022 have done well.

Not only were their average scores much higher than the global average, nearly half of the perfect scorers worldwide – 55 out of 120 – came from Singapore. The impressive showing has again left parents and students wondering if the IB exams are easier than the A levels.

What’s the difference between the A levels and the IB Diploma programme?

The IBDP and the A levels are both two-year programmes that cater mainly to students between 16 and 18 years old.

In Singapore, more students – between 11,000 and 12,000 a year – opt for the A-level route. The IBDP is offered by only a handful of local schools and their students sit the examinations in November.

In 2022, 2,228 students from Singapore, including those from schools such as Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) and St Joseph’s Institution (SJI), sat the diploma exam in November.

There is another sitting in May for the IBDP exams, taken mainly by students from the international schools that enrol the children of expatriates in Singapore.

One key difference between the A levels and IBDP is that the IBDP requires students to take a broader spread of subjects across disciplinary areas. The programme has six subject groups to choose from: studies in language and literature; language acquisition; individuals and societies; sciences; mathematics; and the arts.

The A-level route requires students to take four subjects and at least one of them has to be a contrasting subject. Many arts students tend to choose mathematics, while science students tend to opt for economics as their contrasting subject. Students also have to take up general paper, project work and mother tongue. Those who obtained D7 and above for Higher Chinese in the O levels are exempted from having to take mother tongue.

How are A-level and IBDP students graded?

A-level students are graded almost entirely on their final exams, which tend to be content-heavy.

In the IBDP, the final exams account for about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the total mark for each subject, while assignments assessed by teachers and checked by external examiners contribute the rest of the final grade.

Other key external assessments are the theory of knowledge essay and the individual extended essay, which are completed by students over a specified period under teacher supervision.

Educators who have taught A-level and IB students say IB coverage is more extensive, but the final exams tend to be less challenging than the A levels. Hence children who are more exam-savvy tend to do better in the A-level exams, while the IB exams benefit students who are good at time management, independent learning and research.