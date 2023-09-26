‘I felt awed’: Flocks of daurian starlings sighted in Yishun and Sengkang

SINGAPORE - Bird enthusiasts, wildlife photographers and residents have been treated to spectacular aerial displays in September as throngs of migratory birds danced in the skies above Yishun and Sengkang.

The daurian starlings were seen flying in huge flocks in formations, a phenomenon known as murmuration, for about 15 minutes at dusk before perching themselves on trees and calling it a day.

Hailing from north-east Asia, the birds, also known as purple-backed starlings, are visitors that have flown south to escape the harsh winter in the north.

Mr Tan Gim Cheong, the chairman of Nature Society Singapore’s bird group, said this is the season for migration when birds like daurian starlings leave the northern areas where summer is nearing its end, and fly to warm areas like South-east Asia.

“Some of them will stay in Singapore while others will continue south to Indonesia,” said Mr Tan, who said these birds typically arrive in huge numbers in September and return in March the following year. He added that the daurian starlings are common visitors here.