Choa Chu Kang parakeets a draw but detrimental to local ecosystem: Experts

SINGAPORE – A recent photograph of a huge flock of parakeets resting on a tree in Choa Chu Kang has renewed attention to the bird situation in the estate.

At first glance, viewers of retiree James Teiw’s picture on Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings may mistake the red-breasted parakeets for leaves on a tree along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

On closer inspection of the photograph, which has drawn nearly 9,000 reactions online since it was uploaded on July 11, the almost-bare tree had over 70 such parakeets perched on its branches.

Early intervention teacher Chiam Zhi Lin, 24, who has lived in the housing estate since she was born, said: “It’s literally Bird Paradise in Choa Chu Kang.”

While these non-native birds are attractive to some and have thrived in numbers around the island, they may disrupt the local eco-system, experts told The Straits Times.

The National Parks Board (NParks) worked with the Chua Chu Kang Town Council to catch and cull non-native birds, including red-breasted parakeets, in the Choa Chu Kang housing estate in November 2022. About 60 per cent of birds caught were put down then.

More than 800 red-breasted parakeets were recorded in Singapore by volunteers in February, up from about 330 in 2012, according to non-profit group Nature Society (Singapore).

Dr Yong Ding Li, who coordinates the society’s annual count of introduced and native parrots in urban areas, said the red-breasted parakeet population in Singapore is estimated to be “several tens of thousands now”, with informal records of the birds spreading to Johor.

In Choa Chu Kang alone, about 700 red-breasted parakeets, which naturally occur in mainland South-east Asia, were counted in 2023. Dr Yong said roosts for the birds have also been spotted at Sembawang, Changi, and Tampines, with more possible locations that have not been surveyed.

Asked why parakeet numbers remain abundant despite the recent culling efforts, Dr Yong said: “It will take a number of years before the effects of culling can be felt as is the case with many cull-based interventions, especially if the species has a large and growing population, regardless of the cull.”

Red-breasted parakeets were introduced here in the 1940s through the pet trade and their population has become self-sustaining with local breeding recorded. To date, they can be found in parks, gardens and scrubland across Singapore.

Ornithologist Movin Nyanasengeran from the Singapore Birds Project, a birding enthusiast group, said the loss of rainforests and proliferation of parks in Singapore have helped the bird to flourish here.

He said: “The red-breasted parakeet is native to regions with very distinct wet and dry seasons, unlike Singapore, and forests that have an open canopy of scattered trees more similar to the parks that dominate our landscapes today.”