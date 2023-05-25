Beautiful shorebirds make debut on mainland Singapore

SINGAPORE - Flocks of pied stilts have captivated bird watchers over the past week with their first reported appearances on mainland Singapore.

Since Tuesday, the black-and-white shorebirds, with their pink stockinged legs, have been photographed in Yishun and Marina East Drive.

Bird enthusiasts told The Straits Times that the birds, which were previously recorded only in Pulau Tekong, are regarded as rare in Singapore.

The stilts (Himantopus leucocephalus), also known as the Australian stilt, were first seen in Singapore on the offshore island in 2019 and, to date, have been recorded thrice there, according to bird enthusiast initiative Singapore Birds Project.

Bicycle shop owner Dannis Soh first saw the shorebirds on mainland by chance, when they stood on the shore while he was cycling along Yishun Dam after work on Monday afternoon.

The hobbyist wildlife photographer returned to photograph the group of 14 stilts on Tuesday afternoon.

The 49-year-old said: “I didn’t pay much attention to them (on Monday) as they looked common and my camera wasn’t with me... More than a day later, I realised that they could be rare after people shared sightings of the birds in Marina East.”

The birds were nowhere in sight when photographers visited the Yishun Dam area to find them on Wednesday, he added.

Separately, seven pied stilts were spotted flying at Marina East Drive on Tuesday.

Although the shorebirds have bred multiple times on Pulau Tekong, the lack of sightings on the main island of the birds, which tend to wander based on weather patterns and food availability, suggests that they are “truly very rare” in Singapore, said the Singapore Birds Project in a statement.

The initiative said several factors can lead to the birds rapidly leaving their territories in search of new areas to forage or even breed in summer.

It said: “One possible example is if a lack of rain dries up the freshwater pools where they usually forage, forcing them to find food elsewhere.”