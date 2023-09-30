‘I don’t feel so alone,’ says dad after attending support group for divorced men

SINGAPORE – Mr Tan’s former wife cheated on him multiple times in the course of their relationship, and he decided enough was enough.

The 38-year-old professional, who declined to reveal his full name, said: “I felt very alone, and felt that both of us were very unhappy with each other.”

“I did not want to forgive her any more,” he said of his former wife’s latest affair, which made him end their marriage.

He said their divorce was an ugly affair.

While they had agreed to the terms of the divorce, such as the division of marital assets and their two young children’s living arrangements, he claimed his former wife later went back on her word. So they fought over these issues.

He sought individual counselling at a social service agency to help him deal with his anger, and his feelings of loss and depression.

While he has friends to talk to, he felt they may not understand what he was going through. He did not want to tarnish his former wife’s image by talking about his marital woes with family members.

Mr Tan found support from other divorced fathers through a support group for divorced men, called the Transcending Divorce Group Support programme.

“There is a sense of belonging in the group and I don’t feel so alone,” he said.

“We share our problems and discuss possible solutions or ways to deal with them better. When we share our issues, the counsellor will put it in perspective and help us see things from a more positive light.”

The FAM@FSC – or Strengthening Families Programme@Family Service Centre – run by Fei Yue Community Services, a social service agency, started the support group in 2021.

Members of the group meet over Zoom for six sessions during each run.

Mr Tan joined the fourth run of the group, while the fifth such group will start next Monday.