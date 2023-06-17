What dads really want: Other dads to discuss parenting struggles with

SINGAPORE – While there is a perception that fathers do not have a support system to help them in their parenting journey, a survey has found that many of them turn to their friends, who are dads themselves, to talk about bringing up children.

Some 75 per cent of the fathers surveyed said they have a friend they confide in about their parenting struggles. Almost 80 per cent are comfortable talking to other dads about issues they face as fathers, and almost 90 per cent think having a dad-friend is important to help them in their parenting journey.

But even so, nearly 40 per cent say they can be a better parent, giving themselves a rating of six and below on how well they play their role as a father. Similarly, over 40 per cent rate their knowledge on parenting at six and below. The rating scale ranges from zero (not well at all) to 10 (very well).

The survey by local charity Focus on the Family Singapore was conducted among around 270 fathers in May 2022.

The charity said more can be done to help fathers become more confident and competent as parents.

To this end, it has launched a Father’s Day campaign with quizzes and activities to encourage bonding between fathers and children aged five to 12. Father’s Day falls on Sunday.

The quizzes encourage fathers to think about how they were shaped by their own upbringing, and to get to know their children better.

The campaign at www.family.org.sg/Braveheart started on June 9 and will run till next Monday.

“Understanding our social, emotional and moral heritage gives us a better understanding of why we respond to things a certain way and helps us to explore what kind of heritage we would like to pass to our children,” says the website.

In one activity, fathers and their children are given prompts to talk about their role models, their closest friends and their favourite activity to do together, among other topics.

Another activity encourages fathers to bond with their children by going grocery shopping, taking a walk or watching a show together.

One father, Mr Isaiah Kuan, 49, spoke about his challenge of understanding his two teenage daughters as they grow up.

“When it comes to the emotional needs my daughters are going through – sometimes they feel anxious about what’s going on in school or what’s going on with their friends – my wife will usually take the lead to talk to them.”