I lost sight of my five-year-old at a playground recently – he runs around a lot and is difficult to track. When I found him, he was eating grapes.

These were not his grapes. I was in possession of his snack. And since this playground was in Paya Lebar and not, say Burgundy, these were also not wild grapes. These grapes were in a Tupperware being held by another boy’s grandfather.