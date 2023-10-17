‘I carried around my piggy bank’: Amid DBS, Citibank service outage, cash is king

SINGAPORE – Administrative officer Anderson Tan had a silver tin in her hand whenever she went out to buy something last Saturday evening and on Sunday.

Roughly the size of a Carnation milk tin, the container is her piggy bank, and she drew looks and smiles when she dug out money from it to pay for her purchases.

The 55-year-old was among thousands of DBS and Citibank customers affected by the disruption in banking services on Saturday. Both banks fully restored their services by Sunday morning.

“I am not a shy person, so I was okay (with the looks),” she told The Straits Times.

But she was in a state of panic earlier on Saturday afternoon, ironically after a long, relaxing massage.

She could not pay for her $60 massage bill despite multiple attempts using digital payment platforms PayLah and PayNow, as well as Nets. Embarrassed, she was at a loss about what to do.

She said: “I was staring at the masseuse, and it was as if they thought I was trying to bluff them for a free massage.”

It was not long before her phone started lighting up with messages from her friends about the banking disruptions.

“I had to call a friend and ask if he had an account with any other bank so he could help transfer money to the masseuse first,” she said.

She then resorted to using $8 from her piggy bank to buy dinner on Saturday and, not wanting to risk the same embarrassment the next day, she continued to lug her piggy bank around to pay for two other meals on Sunday.

It was a good thing her car had about a half-tank of petrol, or she would have been unable to top up her tank as well.