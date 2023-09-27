Some users still left with pending transactions one day after DBS’ PayNow hit by service delays

SINGAPORE - Nearly a day after widespread service delays for DBS Bank’s PayNow service, some users who made payments on Tuesday are left with pending transactions.

In many cases, PayNow users told The Straits Times that money had been deducted from their accounts, but the payments have not been received by their recipients.

Mr William Laird said he had made a payment of $30 to a namecard designer on Tuesday afternoon but as of 5pm on Wednesday, the transaction had still not been completed.

“He (the recipient) kept telling me that he had not received the money. I’ve seen the amount deducted from my bank account but on it still states ‘Pending’ on my PayNow transaction history,” said Mr Laird, who is in his late-60s and works in the marine industry.

Mr Gordon Zhuang, who runs an e-commerce business, also said as of 6pm on Wednesday, he still had not received a payment sent to him by a client more than 28 hours earlier.

“My client said they called the DBS hotline five times but all they did was to apologise and say the only solution was to wait for the transaction to be completed automatically by the system,” said the 32-year-old, who added that his client ended up making payment from an account from a different bank.

Madam Puvaneshwari Pannerselvam is in a similar situation. She made payment to someone on the Carousell e-commerce platform on 3.30pm on Tuesday, but told ST the funds had not been received on Wednesday evening.

“Last evening, the money was already deducted from my account, showing my the transaction was successful but up till this moment, the seller has not received the funds,” said the 33-year-old homemaker, who said she has called the bank four times.

DBS said on its Facebook page on Wednesday that it was aware that some customers have had their PayNow and FAST transactions affected by Tuesday’s delay.

FAST is an electronic inter-bank fund transfer service.

“We are progressively clearing the transactions and expect to complete them by today. The status of the transaction, when completed, will be reflected in your transaction history,” said DBS in their Facebook post at 3.25pm.

“We understand your frustration and apologise for the inconvenience caused. We will provide a further update later today and seek your continued patience.”