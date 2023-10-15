DBS banking services resume after more than 12 hours of disruption

SINGAPORE – DBS Bank said all of its banking services had resumed on Sunday morning, after hours of disruption that began on Saturday afternoon.

In an update on Facebook on Sunday morning, the bank said all its services had returned to normal, including PayLah! and digital banking services.

“However, any customer who may still experience difficulties logging into their accounts via their mobile app can try to log in with digibank online/Internet banking using SMS OTP,” said the update.

“We are also aware that some of our customers PayNow/FAST transactions were interrupted when the disruption happened, and will be processing these with utmost priority.”

The bank added that customers will be updated on the status of their transactions when processing is completed.