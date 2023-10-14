DBS reactivates branches while online and physical services down, says systems not compromised

SINGAPORE – Scores of DBS Bank customers have been unable to use the bank’s online and mobile services, and cards for physical transactions, on Saturday afternoon.

The Downdetector website, which tracks service disruptions, saw a surge in complaints about DBS after about 2.30pm. At 4.08pm, 3,800 people had reported issues with DBS’ services.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, DBS acknowledged that its customers are unable to access its banking services, and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

It said its systems have not been compromised, and are reactivating its physical branches to help its customers with their transactions.

DBS added: “We seek your patience while we actively work to resolve the issue.”

Netizens complained on the HardwareZone forum and commented on DBS and POSB’s posts on Facebook about being unable to access the bank’s app and website, as well as use its cards to make payments in stores.

Also, supermarket chain FairPrice’s app warned its users that payment using DBS, POSB and Citibank was unavailable.

According to Downdetector, there were 279 complaints about issues with Citibank’s services at 4.42pm on Saturday.

Error messages were shown on DBS and POSB’s apps, alongside a notice that scheduled maintenance was being carried out. However, checks by The Straits Times on the DBS website showed that maintenance had not been scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

ST understands that POSB customers are also unable to use the bank’s automated teller machines in Toa Payoh, Bishan and Sengkang.

DBS customers experienced delays and other payment issues most recently on Sept 26, while using the bank’s PayNow service. According to Downdetector, there were 163 complaints at 3.53pm that day.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Oct 2 that it was working with DBS to pinpoint the cause of the disruption to the bank’s PayNow and Fast And Secure Transfers (Fast) services. Fast is an electronic inter-bank fund transfer service.

ST has contacted DBS, Citibank and MAS for more information.