ST HeadSTart: How to progress at work? Hint: Performing well might not be enough

Hi there, Sue-Ann here!

I don’t know about you, but over the years, I’ve felt overlooked and demoralised when I see colleagues and peers progressing much more quickly in their careers than I have, despite my feeling like I've been performing well enough.

These days, even as I wonder what I’m doing wrong, I’ve taken to doing what I can to boost my career – from taking courses both online and in person to putting my hand up for more work. But I’m never quite sure if what I’m doing is the right thing to do.

This week, my colleague Tay Hong Yi spoke to some experts on this, and we learnt just what counts to bosses and companies and how we can speed up our progression at work.

Read on to find out some of the tips and tricks he’s gathered for us.

What are some things you have done to boost your career? Tell us more at headstart@sph.com.sg and have a good week ahead.

Meanwhile, to all our friends who celebrate Hari Raya, Selamat Hari Raya, best wishes to you and your loved ones!

And finally, for those of you who would like to watch (or rewatch) the first season of video series, We Try First, you can check out our YouTube playlist here.