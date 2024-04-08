Don’t fear the Magnificent highs, but be sure to diversify

SINGAPORE - Record stock market highs often evoke a range of emotions for investors. Those sitting on unrealised gains fret over whether it’s time to take profit, while those with excess cash see an uncomfortably high barrier to entry.

Such a fear of heights is bound to emerge after a record-setting first quarter for global equity markets. After all, the S&P 500 – up around 10 per cent year to date – has already scaled 22 new all-time highs in just three months, reaching a fresh record on more than a third of all trading days in 2024.