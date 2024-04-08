askST Jobs: What is needed for career progression besides performing well

Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: Aside from performing well at work, what else is there to career progression?

A: In today’s competitive job market, career success extends beyond being able to do your job well, says Ms Linda Teo, country manager at ManpowerGroup Singapore.

She says employees aspiring to climb the ladder need to take ownership of their careers and keep them resilient.

She advises that they first look at how they can add value to their work instead of simply completing the tasks given.

“Even if it is something they have done before, they should always think of how they can do it better,” adds Ms Teo. “Proactively taking actions to improve their work quality will show to their supervisor that they have a growth mindset and take ownership of their work, traits that employers look for.”

People who embrace continuous learning of skills, industry trends and emerging technologies can position themselves as valuable assets to their employers and enhance their career advancement prospects, Ms Teo says.

Besides continuously learning and enhancing their work performance, they should remember the power of networking.

“By interacting and building relationships with contacts within and outside the industry, individuals can gain insights into emerging trends, best practices and new opportunities, enabling them to stay abreast of developments in their industry and adapt accordingly,” Ms Teo says.

“Networking can also connect individuals with potential mentors, sponsors, resources and opportunities that may not be readily available through other channels, which can help accelerate their career progression.”

Young talents who progress swiftly do not just excel in their current job, she says. “While performance plays a big factor, employers also consider various other aspects, such as whether these individuals have exceptional skills and talent in their respective fields, leadership potential and training.

“Young talents with relevant overseas work experience may also have an edge over their peers.”

Moreover, Ms Teo notes, personal attributes like taking initiative, being adaptable, having a good work attitude and knowing how to market their achievements often set these folk apart, allowing them to seize opportunities and make impactful contributions.

However, she adds: “In addition to individual attributes, organisational factors such as empowerment within the role, visibility to decision-makers and a culture that fosters innovation and meritocracy can accelerate career progression.

“By capitalising on these factors and demonstrating a proactive approach towards personal and professional development, young talents can position themselves for rapid advancement, taking on significant leadership or technical responsibilities and earning above the median for their age bracket.”

Ms Teo says people who want to accelerate their career progress need to build their reputation and credibility as valuable contributors open to gaining broad exposure.

She advises them to take on challenging “stretch projects” outside their comfort zones.