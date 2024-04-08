How cutting-edge firms interview candidates

The stakes are especially high for candidates seeking a foot in the door at cutting edge companies in the technology sector and beyond.

In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guest on how to make an impression in the interview.

His guest is:

Mr Huang Wen, Asia-Pacific chief technology officer for information technology consultancy, SoftServe

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:23 What goes on in interviews for cutting-edge roles?

5:02 What makes people apply for jobs despite numerous intensive interviews?

12:04 How to stand out in an especially competitive interview process

16:58 How are young candidates raising the bar on interview performance

20:24 The hardest interview Mr Huang took part in as a candidate

22:59 How else can an organisation suss out the right talent?

Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

