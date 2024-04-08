How cutting-edge firms interview candidates

Synopsis: Every second Monday of the month, The Straits Times helps you put your career on the right footing from the outset.
As skill demands and job complexity increase with economic advancement, so do employer needs as reflected in increasingly intensive job interviews.
The stakes are especially high for candidates seeking a foot in the door at cutting edge companies in the technology sector and beyond.
In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guest on how to make an impression in the interview.
His guest is:
Mr Huang Wen, Asia-Pacific chief technology officer for information technology consultancy, SoftServe
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:23 What goes on in interviews for cutting-edge roles?
5:02 What makes people apply for jobs despite numerous intensive interviews?
12:04 How to stand out in an especially competitive interview process
16:58 How are young candidates raising the bar on interview performance
20:24 The hardest interview Mr Huang took part in as a candidate
22:59 How else can an organisation suss out the right talent?
Read more: https://str.sg/HDmq
Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Follow Career Talk Podcast here:
Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3
Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Tay Hong Yi’s articles: https://str.sg/w6cz
Get business/career tips in ST’s HeadSTart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
The Usual Place: https://str.sg/5nfm
COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---