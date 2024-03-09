New online portal to help people who need emergency housing during national crises

SINGAPORE - People in sudden need of a place to stay during emergencies in Singapore will be able to tap an online portal that links them with people who are willing to open their homes.

To be activated only during a national crisis, this initiative was announced by the Ministry of National Development (MND) and real estate platform Mogul.sg in a statement on March 8.

The new portal will allow those in need of emergency housing to view available residential listings, as well as the conditions set by homeowners, such as the length of stay and suitability for families or pets.

This will prove useful during national emergencies that create an urgent need for emergency housing, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the statement said, citing how some Singaporeans had generously offered their homes to Malaysians in need of temporary housing here when borders were shut then.

Mogul.sg will develop this emergency portal, and integrate it with its existing platform.

As part of a deal inked between the firm and MND, the firm will absorb all operational costs related to the portal. It will also need to ensure that the portal’s users are verified and protected by laws.

The statement hailed this partnership between the public and private sector as the first of its kind in Singapore.

It said: “Through collaborations such as this portal, MND will expand our emergency housing solutions to include residential properties, adding to existing solutions such as hotels and government chalets.”