6,000 homes to be built on Pearl’s Hill, including first new HDB flats there in over 40 years

SINGAPORE – For the first time in more than 40 years, Housing Board flats will be built on Pearl’s Hill in Chinatown as part of efforts to provide a mix of housing options in central locations.

About 6,000 public and private homes, including Build-to-Order (BTO) and rental flats, will be progressively developed on the hill over the next decade.

These homes will offer “unique hillside living in the city”, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday.

An exhibition displaying plans for new neighbourhoods in Pearl’s Hill and Marina South has been launched at The URA Centre in Maxwell Road.

Also on display at the My City, My Home exhibition are conceptual plans for Bukit Timah Turf City, Mount Pleasant and the former site of the Keppel golf course, which will form part of the Greater Southern Waterfront, a stretch spanning Singapore’s southern coastline from Pasir Panjang to Marina East.

These are part of efforts under the Draft Masterplan 2025, which sets out development and land-use plans for Singapore over the next 10 to 15 years.

One of the four prongs under the draft masterplan – themed Shape a Happy, Healthy City – is an effort to offer a better mix of housing options, to make homes more inclusive, accessible and affordable.