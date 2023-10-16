7,000 HDB flats to be built in Bayshore; 2 BTO projects to be launched in second half of 2024

SINGAPORE – About 7,000 Housing Board flats will be built in Bayshore as an extension of Bedok town, with the first two Build-To-Order (BTO) projects to be launched for sale in the second half of 2024.

These units with waterfront and city views are part of the 10,000 homes that will be built on the 60ha site, which sits on reclaimed land bounded by Upper East Coast Road and East Coast Parkway.

The remaining 3,000 units will be private housing.

The first two BTO projects will comprise about 1,400 two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats, HDB said on Monday.

The units will have full-height windows for residents to take in waterfront views for units overlooking East Coast Park, or city views for those facing Bedok town.

HDB said the BTO projects could fall under the Plus category in the impending reclassification of flats, given its attractive location, and proximity to transport nodes and amenities. From the second half of 2024, BTO flats in choicer locations under the Prime and Plus categories will come with stricter resale conditions, including a 10-year minimum occupation period.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said these Bayshore flats will be the first public housing projects built in East Coast since the construction of HDB flats in Marine Parade. “We will offer a range of housing typologies, including rental flats, to promote more inclusive neighbourhoods,” he said at the HDB Awards dinner at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Bayshore has been earmarked for residential development since 1998, and this will be another milestone in the rejuvenation of Bedok, he added.

The Bayshore estate is expected to be fully developed by the mid-2030s. Structural beams and columns in the flats will be kept to the edges for a “beamless” look to allow home owners the flexibility to customise the unit’s layout according to their needs.