Healthier SG has more than 870,000 participants, 77,000 of whom are Malay/Muslims: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE – As the rain pounded parts of Woodlands on May 4, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told his audience in Malay to “ready yourself with an umbrella before it rains”.

He was speaking to around 2,000 residents of Sembawang GRC attending the Woodlands Town Hari Raya Open House and Gema Syawal 2024 in Kampung Admiralty.

The event was held to raise awareness of preventive care and encourage more people to enrol in Healthier SG, a national initiative by the Ministry of Health (MOH) focusing on preventive health.

On the sidelines, Mr Ong told reporters that Healthier SG to date has more than 870,000 enrollees, of whom 77,000 are Malay/Muslim residents.

Mr Ong said: “Overall, nationally, we have about 37 per cent of the population 40 years and above already enrolled in Healthier SG. For the Malay/Muslim community, it’s about 30 per cent. So (it’s) slightly below the national average, but... a healthy number.”

To encourage more Malays to sign up with Healthier SG, MOH will work with Malay/Muslim organisations such as M3, a tie-up between Mendaki, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore and the People’s Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council.

Similar events are expected to be held in mosques, featuring Healthier SG booths and health ambassadors encouraging Malay/Muslims to join the initiative, which was launched on July 5, 2023.

Mr Ong told The Straits Times: “If we persuade enough (people), then... people will start to talk about it... People do talk about health, people do talk about the need for preventive care.

“(Healthier SG) is a concept I think everyone can accept. Why wait until you’re sick, and then you suffer, not just you suffer but your family suffers.”

The programme seeks to get Singaporeans to take proactive steps to manage their health, prevent the onset of chronic diseases and have strong support to lead healthier lifestyles.

At May 4’s event, attendees enjoyed Hari Raya dishes such as rendang, sambal goreng, sayur lodeh and ayam masak merah.

They were entertained by dances, a silat martial arts display and even Sembawang GRC MPs – Mr Ong, Dr Lim Wee Kiak, Mr Vikram Nair, Ms Mariam Jaafar and Ms Poh Li San – trying their hand at tying the samping, a traditional Malay costume.